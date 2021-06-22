Published: 12:04 PM June 22, 2021

Lucas Edevane, who is a Year 12 student at King's Ely, won the 2021 ILFORD PHOTO UK Student Photography Competition. He is pictured with Emily Gredley who placed third. - Credit: KING'S ELY

An aspiring Ely photographer won a national competition after his image was picked as the best of 200 entries from schools across Britain.

Lucas Edevane, who is a Year 12 student at King's Ely, received £150 worth of photography products after he won the 2021 ILFORD PHOTO UK Student Photography Competition.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘darkness and light’, and Lucas now stands a chance of winning the international competition.

Lucas Edevane, who is a Year 12 student at King's Ely, won the 2021 ILFORD PHOTO UK Student Photography Competition. He is pictured with Emily Gredley who placed third. - Credit: KING'S ELY

An ILFORD spokesman said: “Lucas’ image was captured on ILFORD FP4 Plus and superbly printed on ILFORD MULTIGRADE RC Deluxe paper.

"Lucas has helped to extend King’s Ely and tutor Antonio Longo’s winning streak to four years."

You may also want to watch:

Another six King’s Ely Senior students made the finals of the contest this year: Emily Gredley, Francesca Stevens, Ivana Peat, PiaoPiao Li, Dominic Illsley and George Diogenous.

Emily, who is also in Year 12, was placed third in the competition and has received a ‘highly commended’ certificate.

King’s Ely’s shortlisted students have also been invited to visit ILFORD’s site to see how the film and papers are made

It also means the school has now won the contest for four years running.

Last year, Paige Newell won the competition, in 2019 Luna Guo won and in 2018 it was won by Orla Simpson.