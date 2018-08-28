Can you feel the love? Ely gets set for second annual ‘LoveFest’

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual 'LoveFest' at the Prince Albert pub.

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub.

The celebration of all things love will take place this Saturday (February 9).

And the “carpet of love” is growing every day in the Prince Albert’s garden.

The event sees rock painters design rocks which anyone can take home as a gift for their loved one.

Last year, Fleur Patten’s popular event fell on the day of romance, however this year’s attendees will have to collect a “love rock” before the big day.

There’ll be Jacen Bruce with Rockabilly music, Blue Kangaroo face painting, an auction for a hand-painted box rock box and lots of prizes.

“But there’s no pressure to spend any money at all,” said Fleur Patten of ERE.

“Just come along, wear red and join in the fun. It’s for everyone.”

Festivities start at 11am this Saturday.

Pick up a unique Valentine’s gift for your special someone, yourself, or a complete stranger, but remember to post your Love Rock on Ely Rock Eels’ Facebook page.