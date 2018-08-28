Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you feel the love? Ely gets set for second annual ‘LoveFest’

PUBLISHED: 16:16 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 04 February 2019

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Archant

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub.

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTENGet ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

The celebration of all things love will take place this Saturday (February 9).

And the “carpet of love” is growing every day in the Prince Albert’s garden.

The event sees rock painters design rocks which anyone can take home as a gift for their loved one.

Last year, Fleur Patten’s popular event fell on the day of romance, however this year’s attendees will have to collect a “love rock” before the big day.

Get ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTENGet ready to feel the love as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Albert pub. Pictured here are prolific 'rockers' the Smith family from Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

There’ll be Jacen Bruce with Rockabilly music, Blue Kangaroo face painting, an auction for a hand-painted box rock box and lots of prizes.

“But there’s no pressure to spend any money at all,” said Fleur Patten of ERE.

“Just come along, wear red and join in the fun. It’s for everyone.”

Festivities start at 11am this Saturday.

Pick up a unique Valentine’s gift for your special someone, yourself, or a complete stranger, but remember to post your Love Rock on Ely Rock Eels’ Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

The head boy and girl are pictured cutting a celebratory cake. Picture: JOCELYN WHITTLE.

Witchford theatre group to bring Hairspray the Musical to life

Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured are Sammy Webb (playing Tracey) and Abi Barker (Penny). Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches. Councillor Mark Goldsack is ready to get online. Picture: ECDC

Revealed - the heritage sites in East Cambs that have been placed or remain on the ‘at risk’ register for 2015/16

Historic England, buildings at risk, settlement site south of Tiled House Farm, Stretham.

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

#includeImage($article, 225)

Witchford theatre group to bring Hairspray the Musical to life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed - the heritage sites in East Cambs that have been placed or remain on the ‘at risk’ register for 2015/16

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show. Picture: CONTIBUTED

Council calls for more information on proposed £5,500 grant to Ross Peers Leisure Centre, Soham

Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham, which has had a £5,500 grant bid to East Cambs Council posted until March. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICE

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Comedy About a Bank Robbery opens in Cambridge in February

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists