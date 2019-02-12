Advanced search

Love, laugh, live! LoveFest success as Ely Rockers take over The Prince Albert pub

PUBLISHED: 12:41 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 13 February 2019

Young 'rocker' Henry at the LoveFest. Could he steal your heart? Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Archant

Love was in the air in Ely this weekend as revellers grabbed their rocks and paint brushes to spread positivity across the city.

The ‘LoveFest’ at The Prince Albert pub was organised by the Ely Rock Eels group and saw rockers out in full force.

A “carpet of love” took over the beer garden at the pub in Silver Street on Saturday (February 9).

Anyone could take home one of the specially painted rocks or hide one in the city to pass on the love.

There was Jacen Bruce with Rockabilly music, Blue Kangaroo face painting, an auction for a hand-painted box rock box and lots of prizes to be won.

Visitors could donate to charity if they wished.

Organiser Fleur Patten thanked everyone for their show of ‘lurve’.

She said: “Thank you to everyone today. What a fabulous love-in we all had in the sunshine.”

Rocks were left dotted around Ely throughout the day, with designs ranging from treasure chests, rainbows, unique quotes and dotty hearts.

