Annual ‘LoveFest’ event returns to Ely just in time for Valentine’s Day

The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS

Love is in the air as the Ely Rock Eels group prepare to hold their second annual ‘LoveFest’ at the Prince Alert pub in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS

LoveFest, held on February 9, is now in its second year. The event sees rock painters design rocks which anyone can take home as a gift for their loved one.

Last year, Fleur Patten’s popular event fell on the day of romance, however this year’s attendees will have to collect a “love rock” before the big day.

“After the success and loveliness of last year’s LoveFest, it seemed silly not to hold another one this year,” Fleur said.

“In these times when diversion, unhappiness and poverty seems to be growing, we need opportunities to come together and to be positive.”

The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS

“The Prince Albert has very generously allowed us to use their restaurant and to open the bi-folding doors into the garden for people to flow inside and out.”

But what is the LoveFest?

Members of Ely Rock Eels, a group which hand-paint rocks and hide them for people to find, will design a variety of rocks inspired by the theme of love.

Last year there were 1,000 rocks which formed a ‘Carpet of Love’ in the Albert’s garden. Anyone is invited to drop a heart rock in the beer garden to “spread the love”.

Then on Saturday, February 9, between 11am and 1pm, people will be invited to take the rocks for loved ones or to re-hide to “bring joy to strangers”.

Participants will be asked to donate to Pride Ely and the British Heart Foundation. Last year £100 was raised.

Fleur added: “Hopefully, last year’s party atmosphere will be recreated with ROCKabilly music from Jacen Bruce and face painting or beard glitter.”

“As with any of our events, there will be prizes for randomly chosen rock entries.

“As well as a one-time opportunity to place a bid in the auction for an art box hand-painted by a number of Ely Rock Eels with their signature designs.

“All welcome. Free entry. No pressure to spend money. Just celebrate all varieties of love.”