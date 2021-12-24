Community project collects 150 bags for people in crisis
- Credit: POLICE
A community project that aims to show people in crisis some love and kindness has collected 150 bags in just one month.
The ‘love in a bag’ Cambridgeshire campaign was set up earlier this year by Ely mum Sophie Bell.
It was launched on November 25 in support of White Ribbon Day.
A spokesman for the project said: "Thank you to those who donated bags filled with toiletries and other essentials to give to survivors of crime through the Love in a Bag community project in East Cambs.
"It really is the season of goodwill. The appeal has now ended and we can confirm that the project has collected about 150 bags."
Detectives and safeguarding officers will now give the bags to people escaping abuse, exploitation and other serious offences.
White Ribbon Day calls to end violence against women and girls, and the 16 days of action against domestic violence that follows.
