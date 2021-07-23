News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
A10 speed limit reduced at Waterbeach after death of baby Louis Thorold

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:53 AM July 23, 2021   
Louis and Rachael Thorold A10 Waterbeach crash

Louis and Rachael Thorold. - Credit: Family/Supplied

The speed limit on a Cambridgeshire road where a baby boy was killed has been reduced following a campaign by his family.

It comes after five-month-old Louis Thorold was killed when a van struck his pram at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road in Waterbeach in January. 

Louis’ mother Rachael, who spent over three months in hospital with several broken bones and a brain injury following the crash, came out of a coma in June. 

Louis’ father Chris meanwhile set up the Louis Thorold Foundation to get the speed limit reduced and to prevent the deaths of young children on U.K. roads.

Over £25,000 was also raised via a crowdfunder in his son’s memory.

Earlier this month, Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed the stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph. 

A10 Waterbeach crash Louis Thorold

Cambridgeshire County Council have agreed to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the A10 near Waterbeach from 50mph to 40mph following the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold. - Credit: Sîbel Lä

While Chris told the BBC that reducing the speed limit was “absolutely a step in the right direction", he said "I'm still a little bit disappointed the limit hasn't been dropped to 30mph.

"However, undoubtedly, it's going to make the road safer.” 

Writing in a blog post earlier this year, Rachael said: “The amount of heartbreak is beyond recognition and is the baseline feeling of everyday.  

“Unfortunately, I wasn't aware of how people have their lives turned upside down and how much effort goes into recovery physically and mentally." 

The fatal incident happened on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.      

The van left the road and collided with Rachael, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.      

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.     

Earlier thi year, South East Cambridgeshire Labour revealed the findings of a Freedom of Information which revealed there were 184 crashes on the A10 between Milton and Stretham between 2010 and 2019. Five were fatalities.

For more information on the Louis Thorold Foundation, visit: https://www.louisthorold.com/.  

