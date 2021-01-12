Video

Published: 2:43 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM January 12, 2021

Residents across Cambridgeshire reported hearing a large explosion across the region at around 1.20pm. - Credit: Mark McGowen

A large explosion – thought to be a sonic boom from an RAF jet – was heard by residents all across the region earlier this afternoon.

At around 1.20pm today (January 12) several reports were made on social media of a deafening bang coming from the sky.

✈️RAF 🇬🇧

Typhoon

ZK357

QRA jet heading south pic.twitter.com/ynd3Wr0c9c — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) January 12, 2021

“I thought my windows were going to blow,” said one resident in Sutton. “I thought mine were going to go too,” added another.

The loud bang set off car alarms, shook homes and vibrated windows across the county and one resident thinks he filmed the culprit.

Mark McGowen from Sutton filmed moments straight after the boom, showing a trail in the sky from the suspected jet.

Facebook page 7700 Aircraft emergency alerts posted: ”An RAF Eurofighter Typhoon just set car alarms off, shook peoples houses, and vibrated windows around Cambridgeshire.

“The Typhoon is said to be in a current QRA(Quick Reaction Alert) and was given permission to fly Mach 1.6. Which is in the supersonic barriers.

Caught the sonic boom on my ring camera!#sonicboom pic.twitter.com/Z8IoF5A7ki — Javelin Sam (@javelinsam) January 12, 2021

“The fighter jet intercepted the Airline FAI rent a jet which has made a series of turns over London and diverted to London Stansted.”

