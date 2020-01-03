Advanced search

Lost and found! From artificial palm trees to a mayoral chain - here's the bizarre things left behind at Cambridgeshire's Travelodge hotels

PUBLISHED: 12:47 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 03 January 2020

A mayoral chain, a scarecrow and a set of artificial palm trees are among the bizarre things left behind at Travelodge hotels in Cambridgeshire.

Each year, the hotel chain releases a list of the strange things found in the lost and found box as nearly 19 million people check in across the UK.

Of the seven hotels in Cambridgeshire - including one in Ely - a number of odd finds have made their way back to the main office in Cambridge last year.

A collection of designer reading glasses, a boating oar, a book of handwritten love poems and a child's science project are amongst those found over the last 12 months.

Also found was a green plant wall to be used as a wedding background, a war medal and an ice cream van was even left behind at one of the region's hotels.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: "Our hotel teams have reported a rise in wedding and proposal props being left behind in our hotels in 2019.

"This included a 5ft floral unicorn, a huge full moon, a flower wall, palm trees, a Tiffany engagement ring and even a best man"

"As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it's basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."

