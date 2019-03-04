‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

A lorry flipped onto its side and had the top of its roof ripped off after it hit the railway bridge in Ely.

The incident happened this afternoon and comes just four days after the accident-prone low bridge in Stuntney Road reopened with new signs installed to warn drivers.

Police tweeted to say that the driver faces prosecution while recovery vehicles removed the lorry from the scene.

It had been shut since November while work carried out to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Today’s incident prompted us to reiterate its ‘wise up, size up’ message to drivers of all high vehicles.

“Drivers need to know the height of their vehicle, not guess. In short: Wise up, size up.”

Traffic officers from BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted pictures of the lorry with the caption ‘How? Clearly new signage not clear enough in Ely. Driver prosecuted’.

Since 2009 the bridge – crowned the UK’s most bashed bridge in an informal annual ‘competition’ – has now been struck more than 100 times.

Last year it was revealed that despite numerous warning signs, HGV drivers continue to underestimate the height of the bridge and have caused 36 hours of delays for rail passengers.

Network Rail says it has spent more than £100,000 in the past five years on repairs.