WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000

Published: 1:20 PM April 5, 2021

Robert Kwiatkowski won a £110,000 Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000 in cash in a competition with BOTB. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

A lorry driver has been able to replace his broken down car with a top-of-the-range Jaguar SUV after winning the top prize in a competition.

Robert Kwiatkowski was about to start a shift when he was told he had won the £110,000 car as well as £70,000 in cash.

The 28-year-old had entered the competition with BOTB, which hands over the keys to two dream vehicles every week.

It also offers a lifestyle prize, such as holidays to once-in-a-lifetime destinations.

When Robert heard that he had won the £180,000 prize on a video call, he said: “I don’t believe it. Things like this just don’t happen to people like me.

You may also want to watch:

“My BMW broke down on me earlier this week and I was trying to get it repaired - it was going to cost me a fortune. But I can forget about that now!”

Robert Kwiatkowski is now the proud owner of a Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

He won a Jaguar Lister Stealth, of which only 100 are being made.

The model also has an impressive 666 brake horsepower and a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.

Robert, who paid £5 to enter the competition, said he played for the Jaguar because “he loves everything about it”.

He said: “It looks absolutely awesome.

“I’ve wanted an SUV for a while now and a more comfy car and this one is just insane! The look, the power, the speed - I just can’t wait to get in it.”

When Robert, from Newmarket, heard he had also won £70,000 in cash, he said: “This is life-changing for me...

“I’m going to be really careful with the money. I won’t be wasting one penny.

“It will go towards things like savings, investments and travelling.”

Robert later said his legs were shaking and that it was the first time he had ever won a competition in his life.

Previous winners of the BOTB competition have won a quad bike, a holiday to Las Vegas and a Harley Davidson.

The company has given away more than £37m of cars since it was founded in 1999.

Christian Williams told Robert he had won the £180,000 prize. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

Christian Williams surprises BOTB winners each week and contacted Robert to share his exciting news with him.

He said: “What an amazing prize Robert played for!

“I’m super happy and excited for him and can't wait to see his reaction when he picks the car up and gets in it for the first time.”



