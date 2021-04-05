News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 1:20 PM April 5, 2021   
Robert Kwiatkowski being told he won the BOTB competition

Robert Kwiatkowski won a £110,000 Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000 in cash in a competition with BOTB. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

A lorry driver has been able to replace his broken down car with a top-of-the-range Jaguar SUV after winning the top prize in a competition.

Robert Kwiatkowski was about to start a shift when he was told he had won the £110,000 car as well as £70,000 in cash.

The 28-year-old had entered the competition with BOTB, which hands over the keys to two dream vehicles every week.

It also offers a lifestyle prize, such as holidays to once-in-a-lifetime destinations.

When Robert heard that he had won the £180,000 prize on a video call, he said: “I don’t believe it. Things like this just don’t happen to people like me.

You may also want to watch:

“My BMW broke down on me earlier this week and I was trying to get it repaired - it was going to cost me a fortune. But I can forget about that now!”

Robert Kwiatkowski and a Jaguar Lister Stealth

Robert Kwiatkowski is now the proud owner of a Jaguar Lister Stealth and £70,000. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

He won a Jaguar Lister Stealth, of which only 100 are being made.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point
  2. 2 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
  3. 3 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
  1. 4 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 5 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
  3. 6 Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race
  4. 7 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  5. 8 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
  6. 9 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race

The model also has an impressive 666 brake horsepower and a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. 

Robert, who paid £5 to enter the competition, said he played for the Jaguar because “he loves everything about it”.

He said: “It looks absolutely awesome.

“I’ve wanted an SUV for a while now and a more comfy car and this one is just insane! The look, the power, the speed - I just can’t wait to get in it.”

When Robert, from Newmarket, heard he had also won £70,000 in cash, he said: “This is life-changing for me...

“I’m going to be really careful with the money. I won’t be wasting one penny.

“It will go towards things like savings, investments and travelling.”

Robert later said his legs were shaking and that it was the first time he had ever won a competition in his life.

Previous winners of the BOTB competition have won a quad bike, a holiday to Las Vegas and a Harley Davidson.

The company has given away more than £37m of cars since it was founded in 1999.

Christian Williams told Robert he had won the £180,000 prize. 

Christian Williams told Robert he had won the £180,000 prize. - Credit: Supplied by BOTB

Christian Williams surprises BOTB winners each week and contacted Robert to share his exciting news with him. 

He said: “What an amazing prize Robert played for!

“I’m super happy and excited for him and can't wait to see his reaction when he picks the car up and gets in it for the first time.”


Competitions
Newmarket News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

1954 Series 1 Land Rover stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Bishop's Way Footpath

Environment News

Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Three Pickerels at Mepal

Easter

11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The Leys School

Peterborough Magistrates Court

School fined after visitor trips, falls and dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus