Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

18 January, 2019 - 10:36
A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry which left the A141 last night and almost landed in a nearby field closed the road between March and Chatteris for hours.

Police were called to the incident at around 5.45pm on Thursday, January 17 to reports of a “lorry blocking the road”

An eye witness said that the lorry had left the main stretch of road between March and Chatteris and had “almost [gone] in [the] field”.

Officers were forced to close the road while recovery took place – drivers were diverted via Doddington and Wimblington.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We had to shut the A141 completely between March and Chatteris whilst recovery was completed.”

It was around 9.15pm when the road was re-opened and the lorry was removed – closing the route for more than three hours.

At the time, Cambs Cops tweeted: “We are dispatched to a report of a road traffic collision on the A141 between Chatteris and March.

“Report is that a lorry is blocking at the road at this time. Please avoid where possible.”

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely Market prospers but over in Cambridge it’s an altogether different tale

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Ely Market Place. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Haddenham company

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Dennis (Haddenham) Ltd. Earith, where the protest will take place, is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

