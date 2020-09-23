Globally renowned expert on tunnel engineering recommended to chair CAM delivery company

Lord Robert Mair, a civil engineer recognised internationally as an authority on major infrastructure projects involving tunnelling, has been recommended for the role of chair of the delivery company for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM).

A civil engineer recognised internationally as an authority on major infrastructure projects involving tunnelling has been recommended for the role of chair of the delivery company for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM).

Lord Robert Mair’s career includes work as a leading academic at the University of Cambridge and ‘providing expertise on challenging underground construction schemes’ nationally and globally.

Business case work completed on CAM so far has identified tunnels under Cambridge city centre as a #key component of creating a joined-up, world-leading regional public transport network’.

At its September 30 meeting, the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Board will be recommended to appoint Lord Mair as chair of the CAM Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Board.

Lord Mair’s was closely involved with the design and construction of London’s Jubilee Line extension, HS1 and Crossrail. He is currently advising on design and construction aspects of HS2.

He has advised on or been a member of review panels for major international underground construction projects, including metro projects in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bologna, Florence, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Rome, Singapore and Warsaw.

Lord Mair is emeritus professor of civil engineering and director of research at the University of Cambridge and was president of the institution of Civil Engineers from 2017-18.

He is chair of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Science Advisory Council, providing independent scientific and technical advice to DfT on matters relating to road, rail, marine and aviation.

Since 2015, he has sat as an independent crossbench member of the House of Lords and is a member of its select committee on science and technology.

Mayor James Palmer said: “The CAM is an enabler of the better, more prosperous and greener future we want for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by providing world-class public transport normally reserved for cities with populations of half a million or more.

“We have the vision. We are now gathering leading experts with a track record of innovative, bold new thinking to deliver the solution.

“It is a testament to the ambition, importance and the pioneering nature of CAM that Lord Robert Mair has agreed to be put forward for recommendation as our first SPV Board Chair.

“His Cambridge roots will I’m sure add an extra sense of connection to this project and his highly relevant experience and access to extensive networks across industry and academia will help us push CAM forward at pace.

“Momentum is building. Names of the stature of Lord Mair, alongside our appointment of major infrastructure delivery expert Simon Wright OBE this summer, will build further confidence and attract more of the very best talent we need to support the delivery of this ground-breaking scheme.”

Lord Robert Mair said: “The vision for CAM is exciting. A flexible, innovative system will be essential in creating the better transport future the region needs and deserves, while also delivering the decarbonised journeys needed to help safeguard the environment.

“The unprecedented effects of a global pandemic have also caused a significant shift in how people travel, which must also be factored into any new transport scheme.

“Now is the moment to deliver a truly pioneering system benefitting people and businesses across the region for decades to come.”

Pending approval, the next steps for the SPV Board chair will be to support the recruitment of the rest of the SPV Board, with interviews scheduled for the end of October.

The SPV has also now been incorporated, with the name ‘One CAM Limited’, while the Mayoral Combined Authority will retain strategic control of CAM.