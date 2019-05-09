Former BP chief executive returns to King's Ely as guest of honour for Senior Prizegiving

Former King's Ely student Lord Browne of Madingley took a step back in time by returning to be guest of honour at Senior Prizegiving.

John Browne, who was chief executive of BP from 1995 to 2007, was among hundreds of students, staff, parents, dignitaries and friends of the school who came together for the service in Ely Cathedral on May 3.

The service, which is one of the highlights of the school calendar, is an annual celebration of students' academic achievements.

Academic prizes are awarded to several students in each year group.

There are also King's Scholar and Queen's Scholar prizes, prefect awards, King's Ely international scholar prizes and potticary medals for the heads of school; which this year went to Felix Hawes and Maria Campbell.

The new heads of school for 2019/2020, Sol Boon and Lottie Wilkinson, were also formally announced during the service.

Long-standing awards and medals which celebrate historical achievements at King's Ely, such as the Bennett Prize, Dimmock Reading Prize, Shepherd Cup and Winkfield Cup, to name just a few, are also presented at prizegiving, which is followed by a service of thanksgiving.

It was also the last Senior Prizegiving for King's Ely's principal, Sue Freestone, before she retires in August after 15 years.