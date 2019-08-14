Hidden books encouraging children to get active in Ely and Littleport

Ethan shows off his Thomas book from Littleport. Picture: ANNEMARIE MURPHY

Around 50 children's books have appeared in Ely and Littleport over the past month in a bid to get children active and reading.

The 'Look 4 a Book' craze was started by Dave Judge in April after his fiancé's little girl was always saying, 'I've read all my books, I need some new ones'. Angela Haylock from community action group VCAEC decided to set up a similar scheme for the area.

The books have been discovered in various places with a polite note asking for whoever finds it to enjoy reading it before re-hiding for someone else.

Angela said: "I have been amazed at the popularity of the scheme.

"I now have 128 members on the Littleport Group and 144 in the Ely Group.

"After finding the books, the recipient either poses for a photograph or posts a photo of the book.

"Once they have read it, they re-hide it or find a suitable alternative.

"There have been some children not wanting to part with their find."

It is a four-year funded project working in partnership with Sanctuary Housing called What's Your Game.

The aim is to get children and their families more active in Ely and Littleport.

Annemarie Murphy a member of the Littleport Look For a Book Group, said: "Ethan is very impressed that he found a Thomas book at The Copper Cup Café in Littleport. Will read and re-hide soon."

Rebecca Watkins, a member of the Ely Look for a Book group, said: "Found in Ely today on a bench in Palace Green - thank you! I will read this as I have two cats! Will re-hide when I'm done. What a lovely idea!"

Angela is always on the look-out for more books so if anyone is able to donate one or two she would be most grateful.

If you would like to join in the fun the two groups on Facebook are: Ely, Cambs Look for a Book and Littleport, Cambs Look for a Book.