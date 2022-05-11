News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
20-year-old dies following motorbike crash in Longstanton

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:20 AM May 11, 2022
Thomas Bye had been riding his Piaggio Vespa, when he left the road on a bend.

A 20-year-old man has died following a crash in Longstanton.

Thomas Bye, of Garwood Drive, Longstanton, had been riding his grey Piaggio Vespa northbound along Home Farm Road on Sunday (May 8), when he left the road on a bend.

The incident occurred at around 5.20pm, and no other vehicles were involved.

Cambridgeshire police and paramedics attended the scene, and Mr Bye was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Thomas Bye died in hospital yesterday (May 10), and the family wish to be left to grieve in private.

Sergeant Mark Atkins - of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: "I would like to hear from anyone who saw the motorcyclist prior to the collision and am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to assist in helping piece together what has happened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online, or call 101, quoting incident 359 of May 8.

