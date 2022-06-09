Mercedes receiving certificate of Long Service Award and gold logo pin badge from Deputy Lieutenant, His Honour Neil McKittrick - Credit: AgeUKCAP

Recognition of the work of volunteers from across Cambridgeshire was celebrated at a special awards ceremony.

Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough (AgeUKCAP), hosted the event at Peterborough Milton Golf Club as part of Volunteer’s Week.

Long service awards were presented to many, longstanding and dedicated volunteers by deputy lieutenant, His Honour Neil McKittrick DL and former High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire.

“I am standing in today for The Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Julie Spence, OBE, QPM, who is unable to attend,” he said.

“But we both share enormous admiration for, and wish to express our gratitude to, the volunteers who do so much to support their and our communities.

“They make a huge difference and as Her Majesty the Queen’s representatives in the county we give thanks for their invaluable contribution.”

Group photo of staff and volunteers with Deputy Lieutenant, His Honour Neil McKittrick - Credit: AgeUKCAP

One of those to receive an award was Mercedes Dulson of Chatteris.

She said: “After I retired from 35 years in nursing and midwifery, I wanted to continue to do something useful but in a more relaxed way.

“I feel proud to be an AgeUKCAP volunteer as I get satisfaction knowing I’m helping, and I’ve been able to do things I’ve never done before.”

Mercedes added: “I’ve met different people and made good friends. I’d recommend it to anyone.

“Today has been lovely, you don’t expect a ‘reward’ for volunteering, but it is nice to be recognised, after all who wouldn’t like to be thanked and appreciated.”

Beverley Young, Chief Partnerships Officer, said: “Volunteer’s Week is a chance to recognise the fantastic contribution volunteers make to our communities and say thank you.

“Volunteers really stepped up during the pandemic and without the support of our remarkable volunteers, we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver many of our services and support the quantities of older people that we do.

“We have the equivalent of 61.5 full time members of staff but approximately 500 volunteers across the county. We want to highlight the contribution they make and say thank you.”

“Volunteering is a rewarding experience, and we have volunteers who have been with us for many years.

“Our volunteers are in various roles, but the majority give their time to reduce isolation and loneliness providing friendship and support via our day services, sharing time and in Friendship Clubs.”

If you would like to volunteer please contact Age UKCAP by email to volunteering@ageukcap.org.uk or call 01223 221925. Visit here

www.ageukcap.org.uk









