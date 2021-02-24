No trains to or from London King’s Cross this weekend due to £1.2bn upgrade work
- Credit: NETWORK RAIL
There will be no trains to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International via Finsbury Park this weekend while upgrade work is carried out.
The three-day closure - from Friday 26 until Sunday 28 February (inclusive) - is in place to allow for the main stage of a £1.2billion East Coast Main Line upgrade.
The upgrade aims to 'transform journeys between London, Cambridgeshire, the North of England and Scotland'.
Further work will take place between March and June to improve the track layout at King’s Cross and reopen a disused railway tunnel.
The following changes to services will be in place:
You may also want to watch:
- Friday 26 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Potters Bar, where passengers can use replacement buses to connect to alternative rail or London Underground services.
- Saturday 27 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Stevenage. Trains to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill.
- Sunday 28 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Hitchin. Services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will be extended to Letchworth Garden City and will start and end at Gordon Hill.
Passengers who need to make essential journeys should check in advance online or on the Thameslink and Great Northern websites.
Most Read
- 1 Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts
- 2 Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
- 3 1,647 Cambs job vacancies as upsurge in post-lockdown employment expected
- 4 A10 baby death crash: Family unites for major road safety campaign
- 5 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
- 6 Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work
- 7 Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek
- 8 50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours
- 9 Skydiving dad raises £1,623 for hospital that saved two-year-old daughter's life
- 10 East Cambs District Council is freezing council tax for eighth year in a row