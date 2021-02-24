Published: 12:04 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM February 24, 2021

Network Rail is working from Friday to Sunday to prepare King's Cross station for the main stage of its upgrade - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

There will be no trains to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International via Finsbury Park this weekend while upgrade work is carried out.

The three-day closure - from Friday 26 until Sunday 28 February (inclusive) - is in place to allow for the main stage of a £1.2billion East Coast Main Line upgrade.

The upgrade aims to 'transform journeys between London, Cambridgeshire, the North of England and Scotland'.

Further work will take place between March and June to improve the track layout at King’s Cross and reopen a disused railway tunnel.

The following changes to services will be in place:

Friday 26 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Potters Bar, where passengers can use replacement buses to connect to alternative rail or London Underground services.

Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Potters Bar, where passengers can use replacement buses to connect to alternative rail or London Underground services. Saturday 27 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Stevenage. Trains to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill.

– Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Stevenage. Trains to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill. Sunday 28 February – Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Hitchin. Services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will be extended to Letchworth Garden City and will start and end at Gordon Hill.

Passengers who need to make essential journeys should check in advance online or on the Thameslink and Great Northern websites.