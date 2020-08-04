Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Archant

An east Cambs farmer had a lucky escape after his combine harvester caught fire, spreading to 20 acres of crops and stubble.

The blaze happened on Monday, August 3 at around 2pm at Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham and was attended by firefighters from Cambridge, Ely and Cottenham.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 2.33pm, two crews were called to a field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove, Cottenham.

“Crews arrived to find around 20 acres of standing crop and stubble alight, which had spread from a combine harvester.

“Firefighters used four hose reels and a jet, along with small gear to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

One social media user said: “An absolute tragedy for our neighbours across the river.

“We farmers, at this time of year fear fire whilst combining or baling because once it gets hold there’s no stopping the fire spreading.

“Tremendous work done by the fire service saving the house from going the same way as the combine.”