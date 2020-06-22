Advanced search

Video

Club rallies to ensure ‘forgotten’ boy gets his ‘lockdown’ end of season rugby club

PUBLISHED: 14:31 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 22 June 2020

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Archant

He was the little boy that his dad forgot – but Ely Tigers Rugby Club were quick to put it right.

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS 195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

On Saturday the club invited the parents of all their junior teams – both boys and girls – to turn up with their children to be handed a special ‘lockdown’ rugby ball.

It was the club’s special way of thanking each youngster – all195 of them – for their support throughout the past year.

Social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic put paid to the end of season awards presentation, but the club had a cunning plan.

And so, on Saturday, a steady stream of cars, with happy youngsters on board, turned up, with windows down, to be ‘thrown’ their own keepsake ball.

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

But one dad was missing.

“My husband forgot (despite being reminded last night) and as such (our son) is in tears as we’ve been told there is no ball for him.

“This is despite confirming we would be there when the original message was received. Is there no chance of finding a spare for him?”

The club sprang into action, got in touch, and ensured the youngster received his ball in record quick time.

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS 195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

“It was super kind,” his mum responded. “He’s really happy. We’ve just had a game of passing in a circle and running passes. I suspect it’ll be daily drills from now.”

Thousands tuned to Facebook Live to watch the balls being presented and enjoy the moment.

“Lots of very happy boys and girls taking home brand new rugby balls to practice and play with over the summer, said Christian Griffin, the minis chairman.

“And we had several dedicated coaches taking time out of their Saturday to help give them out.

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS 195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

“Please rest assured though the coaches will be receiving plenty of passing practice before the new season starts.”

He was delighted colleagues agreed the plan to send each of their players, from under 6s to under 12s, their very own rugby ball... all 195 of them.

He said: “As our season was cut short and we missed out on the awards presentation day, we wanted to do something extra for our players to mark the end of this season.”

He added: “We think this will help all of our players keep up their physical and mental health, and also their love of rugby”

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS 195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Chris Day, club chairman, is happy something could be done to keep their youngsters smiling.

“It was a real shame we couldn’t all be together to celebrate this year, but this new initiative is certainly a very good alternative!” he said.

“We are immensely proud of our young Tiger Cubs. Their numbers continue to grow year on year and they always have smile on their faces, despite the early start and changeable English weather!”

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS 195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Ely College principal on going forward: ‘It won’t be easy, but I know that we have the staff and students we need to achieve great things with’

'We have tried to maintain true to our aspiration of being an exceptional college for an exceptional community' says Ely College principal Richard Spencer. .

Arbuckles ‘heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ flash flooding

The owners of Arbuckles say they are ?heartbroken? after flash flooding ?devastated? their Downham Market restaurant ? but they still plan to re-open their Ely venue on July 4 following the COVID-19 lockdown. These pictures show the damage that was caused. Picture: ARBUCKLES/FACEBOOK

Live hare found ‘stuffed’ inside Mercedes 4x4 linked to several coursing incidents

The Leveret was found inside this Mercedes 4x4 which was later linked to a number of hare coursing incidents across Fenland. Picture: Cambs Cops

Suspected hare coursers forced to walk home in rain after police seize their 4x4

This red 4x4 was seized by police following a number of rural offences � all of the occupants were forced to walk home in the rain. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Ely College principal on going forward: ‘It won’t be easy, but I know that we have the staff and students we need to achieve great things with’

'We have tried to maintain true to our aspiration of being an exceptional college for an exceptional community' says Ely College principal Richard Spencer. .

Arbuckles ‘heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ flash flooding

The owners of Arbuckles say they are ?heartbroken? after flash flooding ?devastated? their Downham Market restaurant ? but they still plan to re-open their Ely venue on July 4 following the COVID-19 lockdown. These pictures show the damage that was caused. Picture: ARBUCKLES/FACEBOOK

Live hare found ‘stuffed’ inside Mercedes 4x4 linked to several coursing incidents

The Leveret was found inside this Mercedes 4x4 which was later linked to a number of hare coursing incidents across Fenland. Picture: Cambs Cops

Suspected hare coursers forced to walk home in rain after police seize their 4x4

This red 4x4 was seized by police following a number of rural offences � all of the occupants were forced to walk home in the rain. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Club rallies to ensure ‘forgotten’ boy gets his ‘lockdown’ end of season rugby club

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Ely College principal on going forward: ‘It won’t be easy, but I know that we have the staff and students we need to achieve great things with’

'We have tried to maintain true to our aspiration of being an exceptional college for an exceptional community' says Ely College principal Richard Spencer. .

Pupils record ‘Like A Rainbow Shining’ music video from home for NHS heroes

Around 60 pupils from King’s Ely have joined forces to record a virtual tribute to NHS heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Kings Ely

Live hare found ‘stuffed’ inside Mercedes 4x4 linked to several coursing incidents

The Leveret was found inside this Mercedes 4x4 which was later linked to a number of hare coursing incidents across Fenland. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomes 17 new recruits to the force

Police recruits PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24