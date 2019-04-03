Cambridgeshire writer David Hill spills all about his journey from Kickstarter to Comic Con with his hit book, Lunakita: A Dog Log

Cambridgeshire author David Hill pictured with his rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL DAVID HILL

A Fenstanton author has revealed all about his journey from a Kickstarter campaign to selling his book, Lunakita: A Dog Log, at London’s famous Comic Con expo.

David Hill wrote his book about life with his five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier X Akita rescue dog, Luna who he adopted from Wood Green, Godmanchester in 2014.

The story shows David’s struggles after he lost his home and job, he says the book is a “humour title about how I lost everything but managed to keep my dog and sense of humour”.

In 2016, he launched an online fundraising Kickstarter campaign to raise enough cash to publish the comedic title. It proved to be a success as the book was successfully published last year.

One of the Kickstarter backers was famous British actress Emma Samms MBE who starred in Dynasty in the 1980s.

David said: “I fought long and hard, but finding myself out of work during the bleakest period of my life did untold damage, and I was forced to sell my home in July 2017.

“The following month I moved into rented acclamation in Cambridgeshire; a cold, draughty property that’s a far cry from my dream home beside the coast, but it’s all part of my journey.

“And, whatever happens, nothing can take away my sense of humour. It’s given me a 600 page book that’s made readers laugh and cry - and I can’t ask for anymore than that.”

Mr Hill was also the one responsible for creating a blue mouse character called Norton Mouse who is loved by celebrities such as Jonathan Ross and Philip Schofield.

He added: “The problem was that Luna was a very different dog, who, having spent nine months with a previous owner, was now carrying a lot of emotional baggage.

“Separation anxiety and reactive barking at other dogs were just the tip of the iceberg, and I was beginning to feel like a prisoner in my own home.”

David describes the moment he “broke down during a Skype call” in late 2014 as he tried to explain that he was suffering with depression.

He said thankfully he “found solace through my writing” and despite the fact he was “broke” and needing to ration his food, his daily ‘dog logs’ were giving him “a reason to smile”.

David added: “Poverty is a dark, lonely place, and although I’ve lost a few friends over the past five years, I’ve certainly gained a best friend in Luna”.

For more information or to buy Lunakita: A Dog Log, visit: www.doglog.co.uk