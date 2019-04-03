Advanced search

Cambridgeshire writer David Hill spills all about his journey from Kickstarter to Comic Con with his hit book, Lunakita: A Dog Log

03 April, 2019 - 17:28
Cambridgeshire author David Hill pictured with his rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL

Cambridgeshire author David Hill pictured with his rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL

DAVID HILL

A Fenstanton author has revealed all about his journey from a Kickstarter campaign to selling his book, Lunakita: A Dog Log, at London’s famous Comic Con expo.

David Hill wrote his book about life with his five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier X Akita rescue dog, Luna who he adopted from Wood Green, Godmanchester in 2014.

The story shows David’s struggles after he lost his home and job, he says the book is a “humour title about how I lost everything but managed to keep my dog and sense of humour”.

In 2016, he launched an online fundraising Kickstarter campaign to raise enough cash to publish the comedic title. It proved to be a success as the book was successfully published last year.

One of the Kickstarter backers was famous British actress Emma Samms MBE who starred in Dynasty in the 1980s.

Cambridgeshire author David Hill's rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILLCambridgeshire author David Hill's rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL

David said: “I fought long and hard, but finding myself out of work during the bleakest period of my life did untold damage, and I was forced to sell my home in July 2017.

“The following month I moved into rented acclamation in Cambridgeshire; a cold, draughty property that’s a far cry from my dream home beside the coast, but it’s all part of my journey.

“And, whatever happens, nothing can take away my sense of humour. It’s given me a 600 page book that’s made readers laugh and cry - and I can’t ask for anymore than that.”

Mr Hill was also the one responsible for creating a blue mouse character called Norton Mouse who is loved by celebrities such as Jonathan Ross and Philip Schofield.

Cambridgeshire author David Hill's latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILLCambridgeshire author David Hill's latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL

He added: “The problem was that Luna was a very different dog, who, having spent nine months with a previous owner, was now carrying a lot of emotional baggage.

“Separation anxiety and reactive barking at other dogs were just the tip of the iceberg, and I was beginning to feel like a prisoner in my own home.”

David describes the moment he “broke down during a Skype call” in late 2014 as he tried to explain that he was suffering with depression.

He said thankfully he “found solace through my writing” and despite the fact he was “broke” and needing to ration his food, his daily ‘dog logs’ were giving him “a reason to smile”.

Cambridgeshire author David Hill pictured with his rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILLCambridgeshire author David Hill pictured with his rescue dog Luna who inspired his latest book, Lunakita: A Dog Log. Picture: DAVID HILL

David added: “Poverty is a dark, lonely place, and although I’ve lost a few friends over the past five years, I’ve certainly gained a best friend in Luna”.

For more information or to buy Lunakita: A Dog Log, visit: www.doglog.co.uk

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

