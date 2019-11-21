Advanced search

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group hear from trio of local speakers at November meeting in the city

PUBLISHED: 12:52 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 21 November 2019

Members of The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group were joined by a trio of local speakers at their monthly meeting in the city. Picture: Supplied

Members of a Cambridgeshire Parkinson's support group were joined by a trio of local speakers at their month meeting.

Three speakers, Debbie Hitchings, Tom Cockerton and Mike Howard, spoke to members of The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group in November.

A spokesman said: "Members were delighted to hear from three different local speakers at their November meeting.

"Debbie Hitchings gave ideas and a demonstration on how to plant a planter for the colder months.

"She shared tips on how to keep various plants healthy which included feeding your camellia with tea!

"Members had been keen to learn more about the Prospects Trust and wanted to hear about Unwrapped, Tom Cockerton gave the group an insight into the trust and the ethos behind unwrapped.

"The afternoon concluded with a return visit from Mike Howard of Rain Wizard Catering. All agreed the meeting had been enlightening and informative."

If you have Parkinson's, are a carer or a family member and would like to join the group, contact Caroline Nicklinson via cnicklinson@gmail.com or 07718191482.

