Support local hospices by cooking and getting cosy with a coffee in Downham Market

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 February 2019

The Norfolk Hospice has joined forces with other Hospices across the country to launch a Taste of Home campaign.

Archant

Households are invited to cook their favourite dishes and attend a coffee morning in Downham Market to fundraise for local hospices.

The Norfolk Hospice has joined forces with others across the country to launch the Taste of Home campaign.

The campaign invites the local community to invite family and friends round for a dinner which evokes a memory and then share the meal and story in exchange for a donation to help hospice care.

A Taste of Home coffee morning in Downham Market Town Hall will take place on Friday March 8 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The public are invited to attend and share their Taste of Home memories.

There will also be local craft stalls, tombola, and raffle as well as the opportunity to find out more about the care the hospice provides in the community.

Alice Crome, fundraising coordinator at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “Bring your family and friends to our coffee morning at Downham Market Town Hall and reminisce over a slice of cake and a cup of tea or coffee.”

To find out more about taking part in Taste of Home or the coffee morning please visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk

