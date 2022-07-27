Joanna Thomson, Kim Taylor and Andrew Hart came out top in the parks photo competition to showcase both Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's brilliant parks. - Credit: CCC

Three ‘stunning’ photographs have come out top in a competition to showcase both Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s brilliant parks.

The competition, formed by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Future Parks Project as part of its ‘LetsGetOutdoors’ campaign, aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits which come from spending time in green spaces.

One of the winning entries was taken at Milton Country Park by Joanna Thomson, earning her a pair of tickets to Winter Lights at Anglesey Abbey, courtesy of the National Trust.

“It can be challenging to entice our children outside at times, yet we know being outside and exploring the world draws out of them a lot of engagement, curiosity and camaraderie,” she said.

Joanna Thomson's winning entry taken at Milton Country Park. - Credit: CCC

“We love the many different experiences Milton Country Park packs into the space – the den building, space for running, the shade for walking, the animal and mini beast habitats to observe, and the colours of the trees and water.”

Another prize was won by Kim Taylor for her photo at Wisbech Park which secured her a boat trip for four at Wicken Fen, also courtesy of the National Trust.

The last prize went to Andrew Hart for his photo of Ferry Meadows. His prize courtesy of Nene Park Trust is a private trip on board its electric boat Wyndham.

It’s an opportunity for up to 12 people to take an otters-eye view of Nene Park, its thriving wildlife and inspiring landscape.

Kim Taylor's winning entry taken at Wisbech Park. - Credit: CCC

Programme manager, Rob Pearce, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who sent in their photographs – we had so many great entries which made picking our winners such a tough choice!

“With the warm weather we’ve got at the moment, we would encourage people to make the most of their local parks on days when it is not too hot, while also making sure they take necessary precautions.”

Andrew Hart's winning entry taken at Ferry Meadows. - Credit: CCC

The Future Parks team is now asking people to send in messages for ‘love parks week’ which is being run by Keep Britain Tidy from July 29 – August 5.

“Tweet us what you love about your local park to @CPFutureParks with the hashtag ‘LetsGetOutdoors’ or email FutureParks@Cambridgeshire.gov.uk and we will share the best ones,” said Rob.