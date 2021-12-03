News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Primary school plans for new town take step forward

Logo Icon

Hannah Brown, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:14 PM December 3, 2021
Plans for first primary school at Waterbeach New Town took one step closer

Plans for the first primary school in the new Waterbeach New Town development have moved a step forward as councillors endorse the preferred trust to run the school. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Plans for the first primary school in the new Waterbeach New Town development have moved a step forward as councillors endorse the preferred trust to run the school. 

Waterbeach, when complete, is planned to provide 11,000 new homes and is forecast to create demand for around 4,400 primary school places. 

Five primary schools are planned to meet this need, and Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children’s and Young People Committee met on November 30 to decide if councillors supported the proposed trust to run the first school. 

The report presented to the committee said that the first of the new primary schools will need to be built and ready by September 2023 to make sure school places are available for the first families who move to the new town. 

The school will be built with a capacity for 420 children, which will be expanded to 630 places as further parts of the development are completed. 

When the school first opens, it is proposed to have 20 places available in reception, 10 in Year One, and five in each of the other year groups. 

The county council received six proposals from multi-academy trusts to run the school, the report said, and following an assessment panel, Anglian Learning Trust was supported as the preferred choice to run the school. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
  2. 2 Dental practice plan move to business park
  3. 3 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
  1. 4 80 homes threaten access to ‘rural haven of rare beauty’ 
  2. 5 Firm announces acquisition of independent planning firm
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
  4. 7 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  5. 8 Two-day operation to feature in episode four of TV series
  6. 9 Rudolph the red phone box reindeer arrives in village
  7. 10 Woman wins right to build annexe to home

In the report it explained some of the reasons behind this recommendation, including the trust being able to understand the “challenges and opportunities” for children and families in the area. 

The report added there was also evidence of a clear plan to “champion” the needs of disadvantaged or vulnerable children and to narrow the attainment gaps with their peers. 

Anglian Learning Trust currently oversees 14 schools, including Bottisham Community Primary School and Fen Ditton Primary School. 

Councillors voted unanimously to support endorsing the trust and the county council’s preferred choice to run the new primary school. 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Waterbeach News
Cambridgeshire
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Council scraps green waste for 7 weeks

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police found £18,500 in Cambridgeshire drug dealer James Wilks' sock drawer.

Cambs Live News

Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Stolen caravans found by Cambridgeshire police in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Cambs Live News

Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon