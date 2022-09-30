News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Voters tell planners to include village plan in key decisions

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:31 AM September 30, 2022
Haddenham neighbourhood plan drawing

Villagers voted in favour of the Haddenham and Aldreth neighbourhood plan to be considered by district council planners at a referendum. - Credit: Haddenham Parish Council

A plan which aims to make a parish remain “an attractive and desirable place to live” will now be considered by planners. 

Villagers in Haddenham and Aldreth backed their parish council in whether its neighbourhood plan should be used in planning decisions by East Cambridgeshire District Council. 

Despite a turnout of just 13.19 per cent for the referendum on September 29, 322 voted in favour of the plan being considered by district councillors, with 34 voting against. 

In total, 357 votes were cast. 

Haddenham Parish Council say the neighbourhood plan aims to ensure the parish “will remain an attractive and desirable place to live, maintaining its unique heritage and environmental assets within the fen landscape. 

“It will meet the housing needs of all ages with a community seeking to provide a good quality of life for all its residents.” 

Neighbourhood plans aim to help local communities to positively influence planning in the area they live and work. 

This includes saying where new developments should be built and protecting important green spaces. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

