News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Only two parties now represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council

person

Hannah Brown

Published: 5:06 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 5:07 PM May 6, 2022
The Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives are now the only parties represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council.

The Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives are now the only parties represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: LDR

Only two parties are now represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council after the final results came in for this year’s local elections. 

The Liberal Democrats increased its majority on the council, and the Conservatives are now the only opposition party. 

Before the election yesterday (May 5), there were 30 Liberal Democrat councillors, 11 Conservative, two Labour and one independent. 

The Conservative group saw its number of councillors decrease from 11 to eight, and Labour lost both seats it previously held. 

The former Independent councillor Deborah Roberts stood for re-election as a Conservative candidate for the Foxton ward, but lost her seat to the Liberal Democrats. 

The Green Party failed to win its first councillor on the district council. 

The re-elected leader of the district council, Cllr Bridget Smith, said: “We’ve done it again. We’ve taken an extra seven seats, which is probably the most significant in the country.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Principal aiming to take academy with 'huge potential' in new direction
  2. 2 Villagers will "positively welcome" house as farmer wins planning fight
  3. 3 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
  1. 4 Off-duty police officer risked his life to end knife fight
  2. 5 Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition
  3. 6 Pre-school with 'clear vision for high quality' wins praise from Ofsted
  4. 7 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  5. 8 8 stunning Cambs buildings praised for ‘architectural merit’
  6. 9 Man in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Cambridge
  7. 10 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

The make-up of South Cambridgeshire District Council: 

Liberal Democrats: 37 (+7) 

Conservatives: 8 (-3) 

Labour: 0 (-2) 

Elections
South Cambridgeshire District Council
South Cambridgeshire News

Don't Miss

Police issue warning to Ely beggar

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Anglian Water works on the A142 between Ely and Soham are causing delays today (Tuesday, May 3)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely man Harry Beeton with friends Brett Denley and Jake Bartolozzi

Charity News

Son teams up with friends for father killed in A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon