The Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives are now the only parties represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: LDR

Only two parties are now represented on South Cambridgeshire District Council after the final results came in for this year’s local elections.

The Liberal Democrats increased its majority on the council, and the Conservatives are now the only opposition party.

Before the election yesterday (May 5), there were 30 Liberal Democrat councillors, 11 Conservative, two Labour and one independent.

The Conservative group saw its number of councillors decrease from 11 to eight, and Labour lost both seats it previously held.

The former Independent councillor Deborah Roberts stood for re-election as a Conservative candidate for the Foxton ward, but lost her seat to the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party failed to win its first councillor on the district council.

The re-elected leader of the district council, Cllr Bridget Smith, said: “We’ve done it again. We’ve taken an extra seven seats, which is probably the most significant in the country.”

The make-up of South Cambridgeshire District Council:

Liberal Democrats: 37 (+7)

Conservatives: 8 (-3)

Labour: 0 (-2)