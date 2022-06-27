Two by-elections for seats on City of Ely Council will take place following the resignation of Cllr Kevin Wilkins (left) and the death of Cllr Mike Rouse. - Credit: City of Ely Council/Archant

Voters will take to the polls to decide two by-elections on City of Ely Council.

Two seats are now available on the council, one of those made vacant after Cllr Kevin Wilkins resigned from his seat in the Ely East ward.

Cllr Wilkins, who has lived in Cambridgeshire for over 30 years, confirmed his resignation last night (Sunday) as he prepares to move away from the area.

He said: “I’ve resigned from City of Ely Council as I am moving to Wales and it would obviously be impossible to continue to represent the people of Ely East.”

The other vacancy, in Ely North, comes following the death of Cllr Mike Rouse.

Cllr Rouse, who died in May, was elected three times as the mayor of Ely and elected chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council during his career in local government.

Details on when the by-elections will take place and who is standing are yet to be confirmed.