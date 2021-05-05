News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Election 2021: Five point guide to ensure you vote in a Covid-safe way

John Elworthy

Published: 12:32 PM May 5, 2021   
May 6th polling day

May 6th is polling day across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Returning officers for both have issued guidance to ensure you can vote in a Covid-safe way. - Credit: Archant

A five-point guide to remind you what to expect when you vote tomorrow (Thursday) has been issued by Cambridgeshire County Council.  

The council says the guide has been issued to ensure “you can have your say in a Covid-safe way”. 

Residents voting in person tomorrow will be asked to:  

1: Wear a face covering  

2: Bring their own pen or pencil  

3: Use hand sanitiser, which will be available at each polling station  

4: Follow signs and one-way systems, where these are in place  

5: Observe social distancing; you may be required to queue outside until the numbers inside allow you to enter 

Elections are being held tomorrow for 23 seats on Peterborough City Council, and all 61 seats on Cambridgeshire County Council.  

Votes will also be cast in the elections for Cambridge City Council, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

There are also by-elections in other districts, town and parish councils and a number of Neighbourhood Plan Referendums.  

All the polling stations have been reviewed to make sure every venue used can accommodate voting in a socially distanced and Covid-safe manner. Alternatives have been found where venues are not suitable to ensure good social distancing and adequate ventilation.   

All polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, giving everyone the opportunity to take a few minutes to cast their vote.  

Frequent touch points – like door handles and voting booth tables – will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.  

Gillian Beasley, Returning Officer for Peterborough City Council, said: “I’d like to reassure residents who will be casting their vote at their local polling station that it will be safe to do so.  

“We've worked hard with employers and local businesses to make workplaces and essential shops Covid-safe and we have applied the same measures with rigour to make polling stations a safe place to vote.  

Sue Grace, Returning Officer for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I would encourage everyone who is able to cast their vote to have their say in how millions of pounds are spent on providing services locally.   

“If you are self-isolating or become unwell as a result of Covid-19, then please don’t attend your polling station.  

“However, you don’t need to lose your vote as you can apply for an emergency proxy vote so that someone you trust can vote on your behalf.”  


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
