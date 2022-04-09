Community sports facilities are encouraged to apply for a share of a £300,000 grant from East Cambridgeshire District Council. Pictured is the Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham. - Credit: ECDC

Community sports facilities across East Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of a £300,000 grant.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) has made the money available as part of its community sports facility grants scheme 2022-25.

The fund has been created to enable leisure providers to make sustainable improvements to the facilities they offer residents.

Grants can be used to help pay for the recladding or refurbishing of sports halls, or for adding new sports or IT equipment.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee which approved the details of the scheme on March 21, said: “Previously, the district council invested £32,000 a year in sports centres in the form of leisure grants, which effectively helped them complete smaller, one-off projects.

“This new £300k pot, which replaces the leisure grants, will enable not-for-profit sport facilities to make significant improvements to their business, which in turn will attract more people to each sports centre.”

There are nine community sports facilities across East Cambridgeshire – Ely, Soham, Bottisham, Burwell, Littleport, Witchford and Stetchworth.