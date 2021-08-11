News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Councillor to stand down after family move

John Elworthy

Published: 11:41 AM August 11, 2021   
Cllr Victoria Charlesworth who has resigned

Cllr Victoria Charlesworth and her family are moving 50 miles away to the Midlands and has resigned from East Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: Lib Dems

A Soham councillor who topped the poll when she won her seat two years ago, is stepping down. 

Cllr Victoria Charlesworth and her family are moving 50 miles away to the Midlands and has resigned from East Cambridgeshire District Council.  

Victoria, a teacher in Ely, won the Soham North seat in 2019 for the Liberal Democrats. 

“It has been a privilege to work on behalf of the people of Soham,” she said. 

“There is so much that’s great about the town and I hope that I have represented residents' views with integrity.”  

She added: “As my family and I are moving away from the area, it is best for the people of Soham to elect a local resident to fully represent and stand up for the town on the district council rather than me continue from 50 miles away.” 

She said one of her passions had been campaigning to make local streets safer and to provide better facilities for young people in Soham. 

Cllr Charlesworth had also expressed concerns over the future of GP provision in Soham both now and once the Eastern Gateway is built. 

