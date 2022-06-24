News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Take part in survey on how council should address substandard housing

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM June 24, 2022
East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched a survey for the public

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched a survey for the public on its revised private sector housing enforcement policy. It's open until August 15. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Archant

Anyone who rents privately in East Cambridgeshire is being given the chance to share their views on how the council should address unsafe and substandard housing. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched a survey for the public on its revised private sector housing enforcement policy. 

It is particularly interested in hearing from those who rent, landlords, letting agents, and landlord and tenant associations. 

The policy aims to raise standards in the private housing sector, ensuring professionally managed and well-maintained homes are available to those who rent. 

It has been amended following changes in government legislation which gives the council new powers to fine landlords who provide substandard or unsafe accommodation up to £30,000, as an alternative to prosecution. 

Chair of the operational services committee, Cllr Julia Huffer, said: “Everyone has the right to live in a home that is free from serious health and safety hazards. 

“Your feedback will help the council to ensure that its policies continue to promote the wellbeing of residents and provide clear guidance for landlords and agents about their responsibilities for providing safe homes.” 

The short survey is open until August 15. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Housing News
Ely News

