An Ely resident woke up to find several bin bags left dumped outside their house this morning (April 8). - Credit: Supplied

An Ely resident says they are "appalled" after waking up to find several bin bags dumped on the path right outside their house.

The resident, who lives in Wissey Way, says they put their bin bags out last night as usual ready for collection this morning (April 8).

“When I came downstairs, I found that all the bags from our section of the street had been put into one big pile right outside my house," said the resident.

“This is, in effect, fly tipping by the council. It's appalling and quite unacceptable."

The resident complained to East Cambridgeshire District Council this morning and, six hours later, the bags have now been removed.

"It shouldn't have to come to this," said the resident.

"When the bags were picked up, lots of stuff oozed out onto the path, so the area now has to be cleaned.

“Our green bins weren’t emptied last week, and our blue bins, which were due to be collected today, are still untouched too.”

In response to the issue, a spokesperson for East Cambs Street Scene said: "We have sent out crews to remove the rubbish bags and the blue bins will be collected tomorrow.

"This week there have been a number of missed bin collections as we work to bring in changes to our new rounds.

"We appreciate this has caused some temporary disruption to residents and would like to thank them for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The spokesperson added: "Once all the changes have been implemented we will be able to offer a more efficient, environmentally friendly service to residents.

"In the meantime, please do let us know if your bin has been missed via our website and we will do our best to collect it as soon as possible."