Young people across East Cambridgeshire are being given the opportunity to design artwork to help celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The competition is being run by East Cambridgeshire District Council over the Easter Holidays and is based on the theme ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

Three designs will be shortlisted by the council and transformed into artwork on bin lorries and posters to help raise awareness of the jubilee celebrations in June.

Each winner will receive £50 of National Garden gift vouchers.

The best design will also be transformed into a special Platinum Jubilee card to be sent on behalf of the council to Her Majesty the Queen.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the council’s operational services committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone under the age of 18 to get involved in a very exciting project.

“We look forward to seeing some of the creative ideas from young minds across the district.”

Designs need to be in landscape format, but can be created out of any media and need to be submitted to the council office via post or by emailing comms@eastcambs.gov.uk.

The council is accepting entries until 12pm on Friday April 22.

You can find out more details about the competition on the council's website.