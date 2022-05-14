10-year-old Martha Rickett was chosen as East Cambridgeshire District Council's Platinum Jubilee artwork competition winner. Her watercolour painting features a young girl looking up at a tree with the slogan 'the trees blossom and so do we'. - Credit: ECDC

Three ‘fabulous’ designs by young people in East Cambridgeshire have been selected to help East Cambridgeshire District Council mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The council ran an artwork competition over the Easter holidays based on the theme ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

The competition is one of a number of activities being organised to help mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Each winner will get to see their designs displayed on the side of an East Cambs Street Scene bin lorry, shared on social media and made into posters.

First prize was awarded to Martha Rickett, aged 10, whose winning watercolour painting features a young girl looking up at a tree with the slogan ‘the trees blossom and so do we'.

Her artwork will now be transformed into a giant four-metre banner which will be pasted onto the side of three recycling lorries and seen by residents as they work through the district.

Martha’s design will also be used to create a special Platinum Jubilee card which will be sent on behalf of the council to Her Majesty the Queen.

This runner up design was created by Jack Ward, aged seven. He is encouraging everyone to 'plant more trees'. - Credit: ECDC

Runner up designs were created by Iris Thompson, aged seven, whose design features the lifecycle of a tree and Jack Ward, also aged seven, who is encouraging everyone to 'plant more trees.'

Both Iris and Jack’s displays will each be displayed on one lorry.

Chairman of the council, Cllr Alan Sharp, selected the winning designs.

He said: “We have been amazed by the high number of entries and the superb creativity of the artwork provided.

“I am also so pleased so many young people in East Cambs really got behind the initiative, which not only marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but also helps raise awarenss of the need to plant more trees and help look after our environment.”

This runner up design was created by Iris Thompson, aged seven. His design features the lifecycle of a tree. - Credit: ECDC

In keeping with the ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’ theme, the winners will also receive £50 of National Garden gift vouchers.

All competition entries will be on display at the council offices at The Grange in Nuholt Lane, Ely and used to create a special Jubilee bunting to display in reception.

Also in the district, more than 100 trees are being planted and logged on the Queen’s Green Canopy website.