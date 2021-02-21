Our election letter not a scam says council

Published: 12:21 PM February 21, 2021

Mayor James Palmer (left) winning in May 2017 and Jason Ablewhite (right with outgoing police commissioner Sir Graham Bright) winning in 2016. Elections for both roles take place on May 6. - Credit: Archant/Terry Harris

Voters across east Cambridgeshire are being advised that a ‘signature refresh exercise’ is not a scam.

More than 800 residents have already been contacted by East Cambridgeshire District Council ahead of elections in May.

The signature is needed from all those who are registered for a postal or proxy vote.

They need to respond by March 4 to ensure their signature is valid and up to date.

The council’s electoral services team leader Joan Cox, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to reassure our residents that this is a genuine request.

“Residents who have received a letter and want to confirm that they are part of the renewal process, can get in touch with us to confirm the authenticity by calling 01353 665555.”

The signature refresh exercise is a rolling programme which takes place at the start of every year and ensures signatures are up to date for all electors who have had a postal or proxy vote for more than five years.

Mrs Cox said: “All electors who have been registered for either a postal or proxy vote and fall within the five year renewal time, will be sent a new form to complete.

“They are required to return the form to the council which will allow us to confirm their identity.

She added: “I would urge everyone who has received a letter from the council asking them to take part in this exercise to respond accordingly.

“We would also request that those who are able to respond digitally, please do so in this manner.”

She said the council would never contact you to ask for personal information such as bank details and anyone who is concerned about the legitimacy of their letter, can call the customer services team on 01353 665555.

Residents can return their completed form by scanning and sending it to elections@eastcambs.gov.uk or by post using the pre-paid envelopes provided by the council.

Elections take place on May 6 for Cambridgeshire County Council and for Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Voters will also be asked to choose the next Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner.