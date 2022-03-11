On completion, CMR Surgical's new manufacturing facility in Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely will have the capability to house up to 200 employees, rising to approximately 400 by 2030. - Credit: Cheffins

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new 7,045 sqm major global manufacturing facility in Ely.

Acting on behalf of CMR Surgical, a British medical technology company, Cheffins worked closely with East Cambridgeshire District Council to secure permission for the new building back in December 2021.

CMR Surgical currently operates from their Global HQ at Milton and facilities at Swavesey and Coton.

It has been looking to scale up its current manufacturing facility.

The new building, that will be situated at Lancaster Way Business Park, will incorporate both industrial and office space, as well as a service yard, car and cycle parking.

It will have the capability to house up to 200 employees on completion, rising to approximately 400 by 2030 and will be integral to CMR’s ability to scale up its manufacturing of the Versius surgical robotic system, which is now being used on a global scale.

Edward Clarke, planner at Cheffins, said: “CMR Surgical will be in good company at Lancaster Way Business Park, with other science-based businesses also on the site including Thorlabs, Michell Instruments and Ellutia Ltd.”

Important to CMR was a site and building that fulfilled commitments to excellence in delivering sustainability and environmental performance that will surpass local authority requirements, enhance the well-being of staff and help protect natural resources.

There are a number of environmental measures which have been factored into the new building, including a rainwater harvesting system, PV panels and an air source heat pump (ASHP).

There are also several ecological measures which will complement the soft landscaping, including a green roof in parts, planting in the form of hedgerows, trees and wildflowers and also bird and bat boxes.

“The company had long since grown out of its current premises, and this ambitious new building will help CMR Surgical increase its manufacturing capabilities, whilst also offering the scope for future expansion,” said Edward.

“This high specification building will add yet more employment opportunities at Lancaster Way which is quickly becoming a hub for innovative new companies in the local area.”

Work started on the site last month (February 2022) with production starting early in 2023.