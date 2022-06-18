Recruitment pack for new business board chair for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - Credit: CAPCA

Recruitment of a new £24,000 a year chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority business board is under way.

Applicants have only until June 27 to apply following the resignation of Austen Adams who quit after a failed ‘coup’ to oust Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

"The chair is required to provide direct and pro-active leadership both nationally and locally,” says the ad posted by recruitment specialists.

Applicants are advised that as chair they can expect to offer “a substantially greater time commitment” than other board members.

The new chair will also set and “pursues with vigour, and regularly reviews a clear strategic course aimed at enabling long-term growth and success”.

Mr Adams quit after adding his name to that of four political leaders who had tabled a motion calling for Dr Johnson to suspend himself pending investigations into the running of the combined authority.

He had been a member of the board (effectively the body that replaced the former local enterprise partnership) since 2018, later becoming its chair.

He is a Cambridgeshire businessman whose roles include directorships of Peter Brotherhood and Metalcraft.

Mr Adams is divisional managing director at Avingtrans, which owns the engineering company Peter Brotherhood, and Chatteris business Stainless Metalcraft.

