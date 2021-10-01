MP visits world’s first International Baccalaureate special autism school
- Credit: MP Lucy Frazer
The new Financial Secretary to the Treasury, MP Lucy Frazer, has visited The Cavendish School in Cambridge.
During her visit, she learned about the county’s first state maintained special free school provision for young people with autism, which welcomed its first students in September.
Lucy met with Deputy Headteacher Stephanie Smith, and Deputy CEO of Eastern Learning Alliance Ryan Kelsall to understand the impact of the specialist provision on the families of children with autism in her constituency.
“From my experience in national government, I understand how vital specialist provision is for neurodiverse young people and their families,” said Lucy.
“It’s wonderful to see the work the school is doing to support the growing numbers of children with autism.”
You may also want to watch:
Stephanie Smith said: “Lucy’s visit demonstrated the impact the school is having on the wider autistic community in Cambridgeshire.”
Most Read
- 1 Man receives 20 parking fines totalling £2,000 despite paying online each time
- 2 Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child
- 3 Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire
- 4 Three boys arrested over 'disgraceful' racially aggravated crimes
- 5 Shocking photo from the Fens used in rail safety campaign
- 6 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
- 7 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
- 8 Mayor reaffirms active travel pledge for Cambridgeshire
- 9 Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges
- 10 Name announced for 680 home development