Published: 11:52 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM October 1, 2021

MP Lucy Frazer visited The Cavendish School in Cambridge - the county's first state maintained special free school provision for young people with autism. - Credit: MP Lucy Frazer

The new Financial Secretary to the Treasury, MP Lucy Frazer, has visited The Cavendish School in Cambridge.

During her visit, she learned about the county’s first state maintained special free school provision for young people with autism, which welcomed its first students in September.

Lucy met with Deputy Headteacher Stephanie Smith, and Deputy CEO of Eastern Learning Alliance Ryan Kelsall to understand the impact of the specialist provision on the families of children with autism in her constituency.

“From my experience in national government, I understand how vital specialist provision is for neurodiverse young people and their families,” said Lucy.

“It’s wonderful to see the work the school is doing to support the growing numbers of children with autism.”

Stephanie Smith said: “Lucy’s visit demonstrated the impact the school is having on the wider autistic community in Cambridgeshire.”