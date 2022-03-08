MP 'welcomes' newly approved hare coursing measures
- Credit: Lucy Frazer MP's Office
MP Lucy Frazer has shared her thoughts on the newly approved hare coursing measures under the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill.
The bill, that cracks down on illegal activity including hare coursing, was passed by the House of Commons last week.
“I’ve spoken to my constituents whose lives are affected by this activity,” said Fraser.
“Last year, there were 794 reported incidents across Cambridgeshire, and it is right that we are taking further action."
The punishment for hare coursing will now include an increase in the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of game to an unlimited fine, and the possibility of up to six months’ imprisonment.
Two new criminal offences have also been introduced – trespassing / being equipped to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare.
Additionally, the courts will be given new powers to disqualify an offender from owning or keeping a dog.
“This is really welcome news and I know it will bring some relief to constituents in several areas who have raised their concerns with me,” said Frazer.