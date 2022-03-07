The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, visited Papworth Trust's OWL Bikes on March 4. - Credit: Papworth Trust

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, was given a tour of Papworth Trust’s OWL Bikes workshop last week (Friday March 4).

Dr Johnson visited the shop, which is based at Papworth Trust’s facility in Hawthorn Way, Cambridge, to meet staff, trainees and volunteers.

Whilst there, he was shown the range of refurbished bikes and accessories that are sold to the local community.

Talking about the visit, he said: “I really loved this visit – it’s amazing work that the Papworth Trust does and all the people behind it.

“The 3C’s are in action – compassion, cooperation and delivering for the community.”

A spokesperson for the Papworth Trust said: “While Dr Nik Johnson was here, we spoke to him about this year's fundraising OWL Bikes bursary scheme.

“We’re raising money to support more disabled people to gain employability skills on our 12-month trainee programme.”

You can find out more about the programme online.