Lucy Frazer MP hosts annual schools debating competition in Parliament
- Credit: Lucy Frazer MP
Lucy Frazer MP welcomed students from South East Cambridgeshire to Parliament this week as part of her annual schools debating competition.
Students from Linton Village College, Witchford Village College, Soham Village College, Impington Village College and Ely College took part in two debates as part of the competition.
The first was ‘This House believes that Scotland should remain part of the UK’ and the second ‘This House believes that animal testing is unnecessary’.
The competition was judged by Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham and solicitor general who offered students practical advice on giving a speech, including how to construct persuasive arguments and the importance of the concluding parts of a debate.
Reece, Charlotte and Phoebe were selected as the winners for their overall high standard of debate.
Lucy Frazer MP said: “It was fantastic to welcome students and teachers back to Parliament.
“This is the highlight of my parliamentary year, and the arguments and standard of debate by those taking part were very convincing.”