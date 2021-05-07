Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections
- Credit: ECDC
Littleport won the ‘honour’ of achieving the lowest turn-out of any division across East Cambridgeshire for yesterday’s local elections.
With electors going to the polls in all eight divisions for seats on Cambridgeshire County Council, most of Littleport decided to stay at home.
The turnout figure for Littleport, where David Ambrose Smith is defending his Conservative held seat, was just 23.5 per cent.
That contrasts with Ely South division which, at 46.9 per cent, had the highest turnout.
There are four candidates for Ely South – Green, Lib Dem, Lab and Conservative.
You may also want to watch:
This is the division previously held by Anna Bailey for the Conservatives, but she has stood down this year.
Across the rest of East Cambs turnout was as follows:
Most Read
- 1 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
- 2 Man, 27, punched schoolchildren and women in unprovoked attack
- 3 30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats
- 4 Everything you need to know about Mad Hatters eco festival
- 5 Second World War and SAS hero remembered with new street signs
- 6 Ely named the UK’s most baby-friendly location
- 7 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 8 Footballer hopes Wembley 'dream' can bolster Cambridge career
- 9 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of opening
- 10 Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections
Woodditton division, 38.3 per cent
Sutton division, 37.9 per cent.
Soham South and Haddenham division, 35.5 per cent.
Ely North division, 41.9 per cent.
Burwell division, 34 per cent.
Soham North & Isleham division, 29.6 per cent.
Votes were verified late last night and counting begins this morning.
First results are expected by late morning.
Follow our special reports throughout the day.