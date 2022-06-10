News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Councillor 'excited to get my teeth into it' after winning Ely by-election

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:43 AM June 10, 2022
Liberal Democrats at City of Ely Council by-election

Rob Pitt of the Liberal Democrats was elected onto City of Ely Council after winning the Ely West by-election. Mr Pitt is pictured with his Lib Dem colleagues, councillors Lorna Dupre (far left), Mark Inskip (second from left), Christine Whelan (second from right) and Alison Whelan. - Credit: Cllr Rob Pitt

Ely’s newest parish councillor said he is “excited to get my teeth into it” as he looks to make his mark on the city. 

Rob Pitt won the Ely West by-election last night (Thursday), beating Dr Pip Gardner of the Green Party. 

Mr Pitt, who will serve as a Liberal Democrat on City of Ely Council, won 1,235 out of the 1,648 votes cast with 33 votes being rejected. 

“I think what last night showed was that the Lib Dems are a genuine presence for local and national government,” he said. 

“My first priority is to listen to not just the agendas of my party, but to what everyone is saying and try developing the city in the best way that suits every family.” 

Mr Pitt added: “I think there is a lot to learn and I’m excited to get my teeth into it.” 

The turnout for this by-election was 22.46 per cent, nearly five per cent higher than for the Ely East ward which saw Peter Harris elected in April

