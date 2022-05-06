Leader of the council, Cllr Bridget Smith (pictured) held her seat in Gamlingay after facing a challenge from the conservatives. - Credit: LDR

The Liberal Democrats have held South Cambridgeshire District Council after the party increased its majority that it won in the last election in 2018.

Counting the votes for this year’s local election took place today (May 6), after people across the district headed to the polls yesterday.

The Liberal Democrats previously had 30 councillors, but now have 37.

The day started well for the party, winning Bassingbourn from Labour and seeing Cllr Susan Elizabeth Kerr van de Ven elected.

Leader of the council, Cllr Bridget Smith, held her seat in Gamlingay after facing a challenge from the Conservatives.

Speaking after her win she said: “I’m delighted to have held my seat, it shows that the people of Gamlingay trust me to keep on doing a really good job for them.

“For us, I think we have communicated very positively with people, we have not just talked about things we don’t want, we have talked about what we have achieved over four years in the administration and about what we intend to achieve in the next four.”

The conservatives remain the largest opposition group on the council with eight councillors, previously the party had 11 councillors.

Labour lost its seats on the council and the Green Party to gain its first councillor on the district council.