Ely's town crier Avril Hayter-Smith (pictured) is retiring from her role after 20 'dedicated' years of service. - Credit: Visit Ely

The City of Ely Council is on the lookout for a new town crier after Avril Hayter-Smith and her consort, Graham announced they are retiring following 20 years of ‘dedicated’ service.

The pair are a ‘well-known’ and ‘much-loved’ addition to many events in and around Ely, as well as being in attendance at countless competitions.

Avril has said the decision to retire has not been an easy one, but is one that she is comfortable in making.

“Being a town crier is about much more than just having a loud voice; it's about writing a good cry, delivering it with confidence and clarity,” she said.

The council is seeking someone who:

Has clear and confident delivery

Is approachable and cheerful

Takes care and attention in their appearance

Understands the importance of the role

Is able to attend several important Ely events throughout the year

Avril added: “The town crier community is a family and we have been so fortunate to be a part of it.

“My swansong will be the Jubilee cry.”

Applications can be obtained by emailing info@visitely.org.uk or by collecting in person from Oliver Cromwell’s House and via City of Ely Council’s website.