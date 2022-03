HRH The Duke of Cambridge (right) sent a letter of support to the Cambridgeshire COP initiative that was read out during a webinar on February 28. - Credit: CCC / Archant

A year-long Cambridgeshire COP initiative which aspires to put the county at the forefront of the UK’s efforts to fight climate change now has support from His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge.

A letter of support from Prince William was read out during a webinar led by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) leader, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, on February 28.

Over 70 representatives of organisations fighting the climate emergency in the county joined the webinar after Cllr Nethsingha was inspired to bring together countywide organisations following last year’s COP26 in Glasgow.

Following an opening address by the council leader, the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, read the Duke’s letter.

In it, he says: “We face devastating planetary and humanitarian crises if we do not act now, but I am optimistic.

“Humanity has the ingenuity and determination to increase biodiversity, decarbonise transport, reduce waste and tackle global warming.

“It requires businesses, researchers, entrepreneurs, governments and the public to come together.

“It is why I launched the Earthshot Prize and why I applaud Cambridge’s initiative.”

He added: “Thank you for your leadership and good luck with today's launch, I am with you every step of the way.”

The 90-minute webinar involved guests from local authorities, business organisations, pressure groups and faith groups.

Speakers included Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson and Cllr Pippa Heylings who sits on the local government association cross-party climate board.

Four interactive sessions took place looking at specific areas: increasing biodiversity, developing sustainable transport, changing heating and house options, and dealing with waste.

Cllr Nethsingha said: “Our Cambrigeshire COP launch event was a great success with people coming together to pledge support for the campaign and share ideas.

“As HRH The Duke of Cambridge said in his letter of support, finding the solutions that we need will require us all to come together and share learning, experience and insight, and this event was just the very start.

“There was real enthusiasm and passion for us all to work together to tackle the climate crisis and I am excited about the year ahead.”

Other plans being developed for the 2022 Cambridgeshire COP include:

Business organisations focusing on biodiversity in May to mirror the international biodiversity conference in China

Activities led by youth groups in June to coincide with the pre-COP27 discussions in Bonn

A two-week series of activities across Cambridgeshire in November (7-18) to take place simultaneously with COP27 in Egypt

If you or your organisation has suggestions for events or activities which could be held as part of the Cambridgeshire COP, contact communications@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.

