The Household Support Fund will continue in Cambridgeshire following an extension. - Credit: Getty Images

Support for people who are struggling to pay for essential items, food and utility bills will continue in Cambridgeshire thanks to an extension of the Household Support Fund.

In March, the government announced the extension of the scheme, which initially ran between November and March, awarding Cambridgeshire an additional £3.58 million to support families and pensioners.

Through the extension, Cambridgeshire County Council will provide £1.96 million for food vouchers with a value of £15 per child per week for the May half term and summer holidays.

£1.2 million will support households that include a person who has reached state pension age (66) by September 30 2022, and the rest of the funding will go towards a boost for other services.

Chair of CCC's communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, Cllr Tom Sanderson, said: "The Household Support Fund will make sure that those most in need in our county including children and older people receive support."