Mayor Dr Nik Johnson made it clear he was proud to be mayor and will continue to do the job to the best of his ability - Credit: Nik Johnson/Twitter

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson says he is determined to stay in his job, despite repeated calls for his resignation.

The leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald described the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) as being in “total meltdown”.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that mayor Johnson should “consider stepping down and resigning” because “he is not fit and able to do the job as mayor of the authority.”

External auditors Ernst and Young, have written a letter in which they “have identified a significant weakness in the CAPCA’s governance arrangements.”

Associate Partner at EY, Mark Hodgson says: “We have commenced our audit work for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

“We believe this weakness is pervasive as it could lead to a significant impact on the quality or effectiveness of services or on its reputation and could expose the authority to financial risk or loss.”

At the convened CAPCA board meeting on June 8 Mayor Johnson made an impassioned speech in which he made it very clear he has no intention of resigning.

My take on @NikJohnsonCA and what’s happening @CambsPboroCA I don’t expect everyone to agree with me - but it’s how I see it. Fairly and squarely https://t.co/9JTYEla3BS — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) June 8, 2022

And he made it clear he was proud to be mayor and will continue to do the job to the best of his ability.

‘The mayor needs to go’ says @Cllrfitzgerald on a number of occasions. @NikJohnsonCA makes it clear he won’t. Time to move on? Seem to have heard that somewhere else this week https://t.co/AW4nnjEGu9 — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) June 8, 2022

The mayor also announced that Cllr Fitzgerald – who had been removed from his position as deputy mayor two weeks ago – would also be losing his role as chair of the governance committee, and that mayor Johnson himself would take up the chairman’s role.

The call for earlier investigations is simply muck spreading and innuendo to divert attention away from what is happening now. The current mayor @NikJohnsonCA is under investigation. The monitoring officer had evidence to warrant a full investigation, speaking volume in itself. https://t.co/eIQrkeyfLT — Steve Count (@SteveCount) June 8, 2022

Mayor Johnson also announced that interim-deputy mayor, Cllr Louis Herbert (who had replaced Cllr Fitzgerald as deputy mayor on May 20) would be standing down replaced by Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council.

A level headed response? Or beneath that cool exterior? Who knows for sure but on top of the ‘day job’ as leader @CambsCC , Lucy will become an even more influential figure in Cambs politics. What a difference a year makes https://t.co/KXJmvKeLLP — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) June 8, 2022

Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Cllr Anna Bailey said: “There are at least 26 members of staff who have resigned their positions and many, many more that we know of who are in the process of quitting because they simply cannot work with this mayor.”

“I am appalled every time I sit at one of these meetings at the way in which this authority is being conducted, and if we are not careful, central government will step in and put an end to it if we don’t get our act together.”