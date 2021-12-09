East Cambs Council planning vote rejected advice from their officers and agreed Fordham's former Co-op can be a fish and chip shop. - Credit: Google

A former Co-op is to become a fish and chip shop – despite opposition from council planners and objections from a handful of residents.

East Cambridgeshire District Council planning committee overturned a recommendation of refusal from officers.

The committee agreed that 55 Carter Street – at least part of it – can become a fish and chip shop.

S V Garages Ltd won the day when the application went before councillors.

The committee determined that “there would be no significant impact on parking because there had previously been a business operating on-site without significant incident.

“And the car parking levels had supported that business.”

The committee also noted that “the proposal would not add further issues with regard to highway safety.

“And it would enhance the local community.”

The planning manager was told to finalise the position once suitable conditions were attached.

Cllr Julia Huffer told the committee that following a parish council meeting in October, she had been asked to make their position clear.

She said the parish council believed criticism on the grounds of parking was unfair and unnecessary.

Cllr Huffer said a fish and chip shop was popular.

The committee heard 12 neighbouring properties were notified and asked for their views.

Nine letters of objection were received; seven of these from separate addresses and two additional comments.

"Several of the letters of objection also included pictures of the parking situation and the highway safety issues,” councillors were told.

Objections also included concerns over it being near a dangerous bend and there were access issues.

“There has already been one death since the relocation of the Co-op,” said one respondent.

"There have been several accidents, regular damage to parked cars and one pedestrian fatality.

“A fish and chip shop will lead to increased traffic at the same time as the evening peak travel time.”

Another objector felt the shop “will lower the character of Carter Street which includes historic buildings.

“It is not in keeping to have a takeaway next to Victorian houses and opposite listed buildings.”

Another noted “the signage of such establishments is rarely in keeping with the character of a small village”.

A further objector pointed out “there are already 12 chip shops within a 12-mile radius”.

The Co-op has moved to a new site across the road.







