This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greater support to help tackle drug addiction in Cambridgeshire will be possible thanks to £2.2 million of extra government funding over the next three years.

The funding has been provided as part of the new government drugs strategy ‘From harm to hope’ which was produced following an independent review on policy by Dame Carol Black.

The extra money will supplement investment from Cambridgeshire County Council’s (CCC) public health budget and will be spent in a variety of ways.

These include increasing the number of frontline workers supporting people, diverting drug users who are committing crime into treatment services, and increasing funding for residential rehabilitation.

Cllr Richard Howitt, chair of CCC’s adults and health committee, said: “Drug addiction is one of society’s biggest problems, driving crime and causing a range of health challenges.

“By increasing investment into community services, it will help tackle addiction and help people make a strong recovery.”